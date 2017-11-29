Amarillo High School's Maxfield resigns

Amarillo High School's head football coach Mel Maxfield has resigned after eight seasons.

His resignation will be effective on June 30.

School officials say Coach Maxfield will remain at Amarillo High as the Athletic Coordinator until a replacement is in place.

Brad Thiessen, the Amarillo Independent School District athletic director, released this statement:

I have the highest respect for Coach Maxfield. He is a man of high character and integrity. We greatly appreciate the service he has given to AISD and Amarillo High the past eight years and wish the very best for him and his family.

Maxfield took over the Sandies football team in 2010.

This is the second resignation of an Amarillo High School coach this week. On Monday, longtime volleyball coach Jan Barker announced she would end her 31-year career at the school.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.