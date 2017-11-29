1 person arrested after police find illegal drugs during traffic stop

One person has been arrested after a traffic stop led to police finding illegal drugs and an illegal weapon.

Around 9:45 yesterday evening, a Potter County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over a Chevrolet Avalanche on I-40 and Bushland for a defective light.

As the deputy approached the car, officials say the deputy smelled marijuana.

Officials say the driver, 47-year-old Donnie Wayne Yingling from California, had about 35 pounds of marijuana in the car.

Officials say they also found a loaded illegal shotgun, two bags of heroin and one bag of methamphetamine.

Yingling was also found to have four felony warrants out of California for drugs and weapons.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on six felony charges and the four warrants.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.