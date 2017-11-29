1 person arrested after police find illegal drugs during traffic stop

The record breaking 2017 hurricane season finally comes to an end today, and it was one for the record books.
A local doctor and professor has helped influence the change in blood pressure guidelines.
The ranch, located primarily in Roberts County, is for sale for $250 million.
A lack of funding is exacerbating the problem of youth homelessness in Texas, according to a new report.
The goal of the 21st Century Senior Services Advisory Board is to improve the city's current senior services.
