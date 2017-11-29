Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Javarah Danielle Johnson (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers) Javarah Danielle Johnson (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Javarah Danielle Johnson is wanted out of Potter County for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

If you have any information on where she may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online

If your anonymous tip leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly