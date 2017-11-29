Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Javarah Danielle Johnson is wanted out of Potter County for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

If you have any information on where she may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your anonymous tip leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

