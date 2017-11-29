Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

A lack of funding is exacerbating the problem of youth homelessness in Texas, according to a new report.
A lack of funding is exacerbating the problem of youth homelessness in Texas, according to a new report.
The goal of the 21st Century Senior Services Advisory Board is to improve the city's current senior services.
The goal of the 21st Century Senior Services Advisory Board is to improve the city's current senior services.
The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service is hoping to educate consumers with a food product showcase.
The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service is hoping to educate consumers with a food product showcase.
Staggering numbers from a University of Texas study estimates there are more than 300,000 victims of human trafficking in the Lonestar State.
Staggering numbers from a University of Texas study estimates there are more than 300,000 victims of human trafficking in the Lonestar State.
Roads are closed from Western Street to Brickplant Road due to a grassfire in the area.
Roads are closed from Western Street to Brickplant Road due to a grassfire in the area.