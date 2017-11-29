You're invited to this year's Electric Light Parade - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

You're invited to this year's Electric Light Parade

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
SOURCE: Center City of Amarillo
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Center City is inviting you and your family to this year's Electric Light Parade.

The parade begins this Friday at 6:00 p.m. on 11th and Polk Street and will continue north to 3rd Avenue and then east to the North Civic Center parking lot. 

This year's theme is Songs of the Season.

After the parade, you can enjoy entertainment, have a chance to win prizes and watch as the city Christmas tree lights up.

There will also be a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

