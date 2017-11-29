CASA holding toy drive for area foster children

As you go Christmas shopping for family and friends, one local organization asks you to keep area foster children in mind.

This week, the local CASA program is hosting a toy drive to help the 230 children that they serve experience Christmas too.

All toys will be given directly to children in the program as the holiday approaches.

CASA volunteers will be located in the parking lot of the Walmart on Coulter Street from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. today through Friday.

You can also sop by from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Donations can also be dropped off at the CASA office during normal business hours.

