TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers to expect traffic delays on I-40 and Bell this weekend

If you're traveling on I-40 and Bell this weekend, expect delays due to construction on the Bell Street Bridge.

TxDOT will continue construction on the Bell Street Bridge this weekend, and the work will require closing the main bridge, as well as moving traffic off I-40 and onto the frontage roads in both directions.

This will affect drivers from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 until 8:00 a.m. on Sunday Dec. 3.

TxDOT officials say the westbound turnaround bridge will also be closed nightly and reopen the following mornings in order to ensure the safety of construction workers and drivers.

The construction on the bridge is scheduled to be complete in May of 2018.

