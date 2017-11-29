Wednesday's Weather: Sunny skies with high temps in the 60s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Nov. 29

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

After our cold and windy Tuesday we are looking at a cool start to the morning.

Temps are in the 20s and 30s, with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be calmer and also turning back out of the south at 10-20 mph.

This will allow for temps to rebound back into the 60s this afternoon.

Overnight it will be another cool night with temps in the 20s and 30s.

A cold front will move through overnight into Thursday morning.

This will once again drop us back into the 50s tomorrow.

Winds will turn out of the north Thursday at 10-20 mph. we warm back into the 60s and 70s Friday-Sunday.

Another cold front will bring colder air back into the forecast area for the start of next week.

Dry conditions are expected through the weekend.

