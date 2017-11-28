Amarillo sees large interest in citizen involvement in city government

A recent push to get more people involved in Amarillo city government has proven successful.

More than 150 residents applied for about 20 vacant spots on different city boards and commissions, and almost all those vacancies were filled Tuesday by the Amarillo City Council.

More will be added as some commissions are growing or being reworked.

The council and city staff spent weeks compiling and discussing all the candidates who submitted their names to serve on one of about two dozen citizen boards.

This spike in interest came after the city council worked to highly publicize the vacancies and need for more citizen input.

"I want every citizen's voice to be heard," said Mayor Ginger Nelson. "Serving on a board or commission is a good way for you to have input into things that are happening in the city."

Without these boards and commissions, Nelson said the council could miss out on great ideas residents may have to move Amarillo forward.

"I remain convinced that every problem we have in our city has a solution that's walking around in somebody's head, we just have to connect to it," said Nelson. "Boards and commissions and advisory councils are a great way for citizens to bring their ideas."

While it meant a long council meeting, filling all these vacancies at once will free up the city council to spend more time on other projects.

"It was a challenge, but I view that as a gift from the citizens who signed up because we had such a great pool of people to chose from," said Nelson.

While applications are closed now, it's not to early to start thinking about joining a board or commission next year.

Learn about all your options here.

