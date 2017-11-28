Panhandle organizations uniting this #GivingTuesday

After nearly $7 billion of sales for Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday brings the entire world together to represent a stark opposite.

"I fully expect for there to be an enormous amount of involvement and community engagement with respect to charitable giving today, and not just today," said State Representative Four Price.

Mayor Ginger Nelson officially proclaimed today as "The Panhandle Gives."

"There's 200,000 residents in Amarillo," said Mayor Nelson. "If we all gave $10, we would raise $2 million to meet needs locally here across the Panhandle. I'll just throw that out as a great target. We could meet that mark easily."

Members of the community can donate online, at United Supermarkets or at First United Bank.

They can select a specific place or donate to the general fund of Panhandle Gives where the money will be split evenly among the 64 local organizations.

"The bottom line is it takes money to feed hungry children, to do the work that these non-profits do that do strengthen our communities," said Director of Development at the Amarillo Area Foundation Amy Lovell.

For the Salvation Army, United Supermarkets is helping them do the most good, so they can serve the Amarillo community year round.

"The kettles that our volunteer team will be out there doing and promoting," said United Supermarkets Regional Vice President Paul Evans. "Ringing the bells today, our U-Crew will be doing that."

Our largest fundraiser of the year," said Major Harvey Johnson Executive Director of the Salvation Army in Amarillo . "So that goes directly into the services we provide and the community, not just at the holiday time where all the toys and gifts and meals and all the things that go on, but it provides a residual effect whereby we can assist families with rent utilities and keep our 230 bed shelter operating."

For those who opened their hearts and their wallet, each dollar will make an impact.

