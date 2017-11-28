Potter County close to completing new law enforcement complex

A new, state-of-the-art complex will allow the Potter County Sheriff's Office to all work under one roof and closer to the Potter County Detention Center.

"The biggest thing is we're just out of space here. The county has grown, the sheriff's office itself has grown, so we just needed more space," said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas.

In a few short months, space will be the least of Potter County law enforcement's concern.

"The law enforcement center is a 44,000 square foot facility," said Potter County Director of Facilities Mike Head. "The vehicle maintenance garage is a 17,000 square foot facility. The third phase of the project is a storage building to take care of all their storage items plus all of the site work out here, re-doing roads, lighting, and stuff like that."

As for the current sheriff's office, an environmental clean up will start next March to prepare the building to be raised.

"After that we'll go through and prepare to raise the building and the entire east half of that city block," said Head. "What we'll do in the meantime, pending the county's direction on what they want to put on that city block. We're actually going to put a green space and lawn area for people to enjoy."

The complex will allow Sheriff Thomas to work closer with the jail and it's staff on a day-to-day basis.

"I have probably 80 percent of my employees work out there at the jail, and I don't get to see them near as often as I need to be," said Sheriff Thomas. "So it's going to be nice to have us all in one complex. It's just going to be tremendous to be all in one place. So, it'll make it a lot more efficient for us."

The transition from old to new is on track to be made at the start of next year.

