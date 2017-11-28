Former Region 16 employee pleads guilty to child pornography charges

We are proud to partner with the High Plains Food Bank yet again this year for the Together We Can food and fund drive, an annual effort to help feed nearly 10,000 hungry families in the Texas Panhandle during the holidays.
Potter County fire crews are working a fire on FM 1061 near the Potter and Oldham County lines.
The Moore County Commission has implemented a burn ban that is effective immediately.
Over the last several months, the Long Range Planning Citizen's Committee of Canyon Independent School District has been reviewing enrollment, residential development, building improvements and future facility needs.
The state has reached an agreement with the City of Canadian for a $30,000 fine for releasing wastewater that exceeded limits for some chemicals and for not performing a required test on the wastewater.
