Former Region 16 employee pleads guilty to child pornography cha - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Former Region 16 employee pleads guilty to child pornography charges

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Neal Brown, 45 / Source: Randall County Jail Neal Brown, 45 / Source: Randall County Jail
CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

A Canyon man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges

Neal Edmond Brown, 46, pleaded guilty today to one count of possession of prepubescent child pornography. 

Brown was arrested in October after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information that an image depicting child pornography had been uploaded using Skype.

Law enforcement then discovered that the image was uploaded from a computer at the Region 16 Education Service Center where Brown was the director of school finance operations.

A search warrant was executed, and forensic evidence showed that electronic devices in Brown's office contained over 900 images of child pornography and over 200 videos of child pornography.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and a lifetime of supervised release. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Amarillo Police Department are investigating this case. 

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Together We Can Holiday Food Drive 2017

    Together We Can Holiday Food Drive 2017

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:50 PM EST2017-11-28 22:50:54 GMT
    SOURCE: KFDASOURCE: KFDA

    We are proud to partner with the High Plains Food Bank yet again this year for the Together We Can food and fund drive, an annual effort to help feed nearly 10,000 hungry families in the Texas Panhandle during the holidays.

    We are proud to partner with the High Plains Food Bank yet again this year for the Together We Can food and fund drive, an annual effort to help feed nearly 10,000 hungry families in the Texas Panhandle during the holidays.

  • Potter County fire crews working fire on FM 1061

    Potter County fire crews working fire on FM 1061

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:42 PM EST2017-11-28 22:42:14 GMT
    SOURCE: Potter County Fire DepartmentSOURCE: Potter County Fire Department

    Potter County fire crews are working a fire on FM 1061 near the Potter and Oldham County lines. 

    Potter County fire crews are working a fire on FM 1061 near the Potter and Oldham County lines. 

  • Area counties now under burn ban

    Area counties now under burn ban

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:34 PM EST2017-11-28 22:34:20 GMT
    SOURCE: KFDASOURCE: KFDA

    The Moore County Commission has implemented a burn ban that is effective immediately. 

    The Moore County Commission has implemented a burn ban that is effective immediately. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly