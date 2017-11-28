Former Region 16 employee pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A Canyon man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Neal Edmond Brown, 46, pleaded guilty today to one count of possession of prepubescent child pornography.

Brown was arrested in October after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information that an image depicting child pornography had been uploaded using Skype.

Law enforcement then discovered that the image was uploaded from a computer at the Region 16 Education Service Center where Brown was the director of school finance operations.

A search warrant was executed, and forensic evidence showed that electronic devices in Brown's office contained over 900 images of child pornography and over 200 videos of child pornography.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and a lifetime of supervised release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Amarillo Police Department are investigating this case.

