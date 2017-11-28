Canyon citizens meet with Canyon ISD officials

Over the last several months, the Long Range Planning Citizen's Committee of Canyon Independent School District has been reviewing enrollment, residential development, building improvements and future facility needs.

"We don't know the inter workings of the school district, so it's been really nice to be involved. From the standpoint where the school district comes and shows, here is everything we have going on, and here's all the things we spend our money on," said Co-Chair of the Long Range Citizen's Planning Committee Shane Brooks.

The continual increase of student enrollment and home sales in Canyon sparked the need to incorporate the community into future plans for the city.

"When you develop a ten year plan you really want to listen to what the citizens want as a community. So we want to listen to what other people feel our needs our. And not it just be Canyon ISD," said Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Heather Wilson.

"I think it's important that our Board of Directors listen to what the community thinks is a need when they have to make that hard decision on what we do as a district," said Wilson.

Canyon ISD is currently reaching capacity at several buildings throughout the district. The city also utilizes facilities that were built in 1950, which are in need of updates as well as repairs.

"It's more of a process of deciding priority and then deciding the amount of the bond our taxpayers are going to be willing to take on. And trying to balance that with what the community sees as something they'd be willing to do," said Brooks. "Because we're taxpayers and we're in the district, we would love all of the benefits of it, but there's a limited amount of money we can raise at one time. So that's kind of the process: deciding what's most important and what we'll be willing to ask for."

The committee will meet with district officials this evening at Randall High School. Once the 10 year plan is finalized, it will be presented to the school board in January of 2018.

