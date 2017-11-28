Dumas home burglarized, officials seeking information

Moore County officials are seeking information after a home was burglarized.

On Nov. 3, Dumas police received a report of a home on the 1000 block of Northeast 4th that had been burglarized.

Police say money and several valuable gemstones were stolen.

If you have any information on this crime, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.

