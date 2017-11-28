42 car burglaries reported Thanksgiving week

The Amarillo Police Department is reminding residents to stay alert after 42 car burglaries were reported just last week.

Police say that in about 10 of the 42 cases, purses and wallets were stolen. Tools and bicycles were taken, and one firearm as well.

In about 15 of the cases, the car was unlocked, and in some instances, the thief broke a window.

If your car is burglarized, thieves may have access to your personal information, which could lead to identity theft and credit card abuse. If a firearm is stolen, the thief is now armed.

Residents are advised to stay alert, lock their doors and hide their belongings or remove them from the car.

