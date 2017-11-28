TCEQ fining City of Canadian $30K

The state has reached an agreement with the City of Canadian for a $30,000 fine for releasing wastewater that exceeded limits for some chemicals and for not performing a required test on the wastewater.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is scheduled to approve the fine at a meeting on Dec. 13.

Violation information says the city went over limits for ammonia nitrogen in some of its wastewater discharge and did not test for the chlorine as is required.

The Water Quality Association says there are no listed impacts from ammonia for humans, but the chemical is known to kill or injure fish.

