You're invited to Deck the Mall at Amarillo College

Tonight is the tree lighting ceremony at Amarillo College, and you are invited to come "Deck the Mall."

Starting at 6:30 p.m., the Board of Regents on the Washington Street Campus will have a tree lighting ceremony at the Oeschger Family Mall.

Stop by and enjoy the 10,000 lights, drinks from Palace Coffee Company and carols from the Music Department.

