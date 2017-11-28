Local stores raise thousands to help children in need

Walmart and Sam's Club stores in Amarillo have raised thousands of dollars to help children in need.

18 local stores have raised over $122,000 within the span of six weeks, benefiting the Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo.

The national campaign raised over $34 million for hospitals across America.

You can make a donation to the Children's Miracle Network here.

