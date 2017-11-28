Gray County Sheriff's Office hosting Operation Preserving Innoce - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Gray County Sheriff's Office hosting Operation Preserving Innocence tonight

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Source: Gray County Texas Sheriff's Office Facebook Source: Gray County Texas Sheriff's Office Facebook
GRAY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Tonight is the last night for a basic self defense class that is open for all teenage girls.

Gray County Sheriff's Office is hosting Operation Preserving Innocence, a basic self defense class hosted by Peoples Kenpo of Pampa.

The event will be held at the Pampa Chamber of Commerce from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

