Gray County Sheriff's Office hosting Operation Preserving Innocence tonight

Tonight is the last night for a basic self defense class that is open for all teenage girls.

Gray County Sheriff's Office is hosting Operation Preserving Innocence, a basic self defense class hosted by Peoples Kenpo of Pampa.

The event will be held at the Pampa Chamber of Commerce from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

