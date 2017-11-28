Tuesday's Weather: Windy day with high temps in the mid 50s

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Nov. 28

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

After record breaking highs Monday we are looking at a much cooler day. Highs today will be seasonal in the 50s, as a strong cold front moves through.

Winds will be strong today, turning out of the north at 20-30 mph, gust up to 40 mph are possible.

A wind advisory is in effect throughout the day for the western parts of the viewing area.

Overnight breezy winds continue and temps drop not the 20s and 30s. Wind will values will be chilly Wednesday morning, but we warm up nicely on Wednesday back into the 60s.

Another front drops us back into the 50s Thursday before we warm into the 60s and 70s Friday- Sunday.

Another front moves through Monday bringing us back into the 50s for the start of next week. Dry conditions are still expected throughout the week.

