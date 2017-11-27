Repurposed YMCA scheduled to open late January

Amarillo residents of all ages will have a new place to work out, swim, and pick up new hobbies in just a couple of months.

The City of Amarillo Parks Department hopes to open the Charles E. Warford Activity Center in the North Heights toward the end of January.

So it won't be long until people from all over the city can take advantage of Amarillo's first city owned and operated rec center, formerly the North Branch YMCA.

Renovations have mostly taken place over the past year.

"Pretty much just a new facelift to an old structure that was built in 1965," said Rod Tweet, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Amarillo.

The city is giving the old YMCA a new purpose, with a promise that new amenities will offer something for everyone.

Features already taking shape include a dance and aerobics studio, gym, computer lab, weight and cardio rooms, industrial kitchen, locker rooms, daycare, pickleball court, multi-purpose rooms and a heated pool with an attached patio.

"This will be our first year-round pool," said Tweet. "We lose a lot of momentum when we close our seasonal pools in the fall. But this will allow us to continue our learn to swim program, lifeguard training, and a number of other fitness opportunities that aren't available on the public side in the community."

Tweet is hiring a staff for the facility now, and hopes to partner with local coaches and teachers to start different programs for kids after school and evening and early morning classes for adults.

"There will be something for all ages, and we hope to be multi-generational," said Tweet. "We hope that the seniors will get involved with us not only from a programming fitness perspective, but maybe volunteers supporting an after school child care, that type of thing."

The Warford Center is on the north side of town, but it's open to all Amarillo residents.

Tweet said if given the funding, they're already planning to expand.

"I think when we open the doors we'll find out it's already too small and that's always a good thing in the community," he said.

Prices for membership and pool and room rentals have not been decided, but Tweet said they will be fairly low and affordable.

