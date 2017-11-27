LESS LETHAL: Extended taser training

When an officer's life is on the line, the choice between using deadly or non-deadly force can be a difficult one, but the ultimate goal is for everyone involved to stay alive.

To make sure that happens, the Potter County Sheriff's Office is introducing deputies to a new taser simulation training. This type of simulation has never been done before in the Panhandle, and this week 76 deputies will go through it.

For the simulation, Sgt. Brad Early is suiting up in Potter County's newest gear to portray an uncooperative suspect. The $600 suit allows him to be tased without feeling anything at all. During the training, he will encounter deputies who must decide if and when is the right moment to use a taser before a situation escalates.

"Almost every situation you can see a point in there where you could have gone less lethal versus lethal," said Sgt. Early.

Each deputy will go through two simulated scenarios with a partner, with the goal of one of them using a taser in each situation.

"My job is not to push it to make them or to force them to use lethal force," explained Sgt. Early. "Mine is to ride that fine line where I try to get them to think of less lethal first. Because we always want to try to save a life if we can."

Previously, deputies only sat through a short class and then fired two taser cartridges at a paper target to complete their taser re-certification course each year.

Lt. Scott Giles decided that's no longer going to cut it.

"So what used to take maybe half an hour, we have turned into a four-hour dynamic scenario based training evolution," said Lt. Giles. "So what we are doing now is just head and shoulders above what we've ever done in the past."

The training aims to simulate the tunnel vision officers experience in high stress situations, so they wear specialized masks that hinder sound and vision.

"The equipment helps induce some of that tunnel vision you get in a regular situation," said Sgt. Clay Atkins. "It gets your heart rate up and your breathing up. It puts you under that pressure. It's exciting but it is realistic because of that aspect."

Lt. Giles said tunnel vision is common and is also a problem.

"So [officers] may not pick up on things that are clearly within their field of view because they are concentrated on what's right in front of them. This is a problem," said Lt. Giles. "They need to expand their vision and their field of view. We address this constantly in training to get the officer's head on a swivel. Auditory exclusion is another one of the physiological effects of stress. You simply can't hear something, even something that's maybe very loud, such as gunfire or someone yelling or someone talking. It's very common. When we run scenario based training like this we frequently hear officers report after the fact of experiencing those realistic physiological effects of stress. It's one of those things you have to fight off and fight through and keep moving ahead."

Lt. Giles said this training is especially crucial to new deputies who need to familiarize themselves with the way their bodies and minds react during a critical incident.

"We have a lot of inexperienced officers who are working on the streets, and they haven't seen a lot," said Lt. Giles. "We want to put them in these realistic scenarios in a training context so that when they get into these situations in real life it's as if they have been there before."

"There's so much going on in a real life situation and there are other factors that you can't control," added Sgt. Atkins. "It's a tough decision you have. Here we can make mistakes and we can stop and restart. But out there it evolves the way it evolves. So it is very important."

"You fight like you train. If we train it over and over, when it comes to that situation you are going to revert to your training. If that situation comes up, we want the proper outcome to happen. But above all, we want the officer to go home safely," said. Sgt. Early.

Potter County has invited area law enforcement agencies to watch and see if this program is something they want to implement into their training as well.

