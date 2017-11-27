Christmas tree shortage not expected to affect the Panhandle

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the 2008 recession is still affecting tree farms across the U.S. today.

"They're grown on Christmas tree plantations by small American farmers, and it takes up to 10 years to grow a normal size Christmas tree. We have a tight market this year, and it's a direct result of a slow down in planting that happened about eight to ten years ago because we were in the Great Recession," said seasonal spokesperson for the National Christmas Tree Association Doug Hundley.

However local tree lots do not expect to be impacted by this shortage.

"We've been very fortunate. We've been using the same supplier tree farm up in Oregon for a real long time, over twenty years probably," said Tree Land lot manager Doug Sahli. "So their taking care of us as far as what we need. We're getting the same amount of trees we have for the last three, four, ficv years, and getting them on time."

Officials say not to worry yourself this holiday season over missing out on a perfect tree for your family.

"We have confidence at the National Association that everyone looking for a real tree will be able to find one that will be good for their family and children. To maintain and build those Christmas memories," said Hundley.

"Back in the day that was the only thing there was, and a lot of families are getting back to getting that tree. We've had families from grandmother to parent to now their kids are bringing their kids and they've always come to this lot to get their Christmas tree. It's a cool tradition," said Sahli.

