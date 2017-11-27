Area counties now under burn ban

Several area counties are implementing burn bans due to high fire hazard.

Counties currently under a burn ban include:

Potter

Randall

Moore

Hutchinson

Oldham

Armstrong

Parmer

Burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.

If you violate a burn ban, that's a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.

You can learn more about the consequences of violating a burn ban here.

You can check here to see if your county is under a burn ban . This link is updated daily.

