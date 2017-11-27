Area counties now under burn ban - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Area counties now under burn ban

By NewsChannel10 Staff
MOORE COUNTY, TX

Several area counties are implementing burn bans due to high fire hazard.

Counties currently under a burn ban include:

  • Potter
  • Randall
  • Moore
  • Hutchinson
  • Oldham
  • Armstrong
  • Parmer

Burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger. 

If you violate a burn ban, that's a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.

You can learn more about the consequences of violating a burn ban here

You can check here to see if your county is under a burn ban. This link is updated daily.

