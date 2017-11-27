Georgia St. gas leak has been stopped, crews working to fix gas - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Georgia St. gas leak has been stopped, crews working to fix gas line

By NewsChannel10 Staff
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The residents who were evacuated from the Georgia Manor Nursing Home have all been safely returned home. 

The Amarillo Fire Department says construction crews hit a gas line in the area of 46th and Georgia.

The leak was stopped while Atmos Energy repaired the damaged lines. 

Georgia Manor was forced to shut off air conditioning due to the gas leak, and was evacuated shortly thereafter. 

57 residents were transferred to other facilities by ambulance or buses, and have now returned. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Together We Can Holiday Food Drive 2017

    Together We Can Holiday Food Drive 2017

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:50 PM EST2017-11-28 22:50:54 GMT
    SOURCE: KFDASOURCE: KFDA

    We are proud to partner with the High Plains Food Bank yet again this year for the Together We Can food and fund drive, an annual effort to help feed nearly 10,000 hungry families in the Texas Panhandle during the holidays.

    We are proud to partner with the High Plains Food Bank yet again this year for the Together We Can food and fund drive, an annual effort to help feed nearly 10,000 hungry families in the Texas Panhandle during the holidays.

  • Potter County fire crews working fire on FM 1061

    Potter County fire crews working fire on FM 1061

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:42 PM EST2017-11-28 22:42:14 GMT
    SOURCE: Potter County Fire DepartmentSOURCE: Potter County Fire Department

    Potter County fire crews are working a fire on FM 1061 near the Potter and Oldham County lines. 

    Potter County fire crews are working a fire on FM 1061 near the Potter and Oldham County lines. 

  • Area counties now under burn ban

    Area counties now under burn ban

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:34 PM EST2017-11-28 22:34:20 GMT
    SOURCE: KFDASOURCE: KFDA

    The Moore County Commission has implemented a burn ban that is effective immediately. 

    The Moore County Commission has implemented a burn ban that is effective immediately. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly