Georgia St. gas leak has been stopped, crews working to fix gas line

The residents who were evacuated from the Georgia Manor Nursing Home have all been safely returned home.

The Amarillo Fire Department says construction crews hit a gas line in the area of 46th and Georgia.

The leak was stopped while Atmos Energy repaired the damaged lines.

Georgia Manor was forced to shut off air conditioning due to the gas leak, and was evacuated shortly thereafter.

57 residents were transferred to other facilities by ambulance or buses, and have now returned.

No injuries have been reported.

