Special Crimes investigating N. Amarillo homicide

The APD Special Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide in N. Amarillo after following up on a missing persons report.

Sunday, Nov. 26, around 6:35 p.m., police were sent to a home in the 900 block of N. Arthur.

Family members were trying to make contact with an adult male at the home. They found blood on clothing and sheets in the home. Officers searched the home and found more bloody items.

The officers located the missing man, now identified as Juan Jesus Gutierrez, 60, in the back yard. He was deceased and had injuries that were consistent with being assaulted.

An autopsy has been ordered by Justice of the Peace Thomas Jones.

The Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Crimes Unite at (806) 374-4400.

