Monday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the mid 80s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, Nov. 23

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

We start the work week with another day of possible record breaking high temps.

Highs today will warm into the low to mid 80s across the area. Winds will be breezy today out of the southwest at 20-30 mph.

Skies will be mostly sunny. Since we will once again be dry, and with breezy winds we have a red flag warning for the northwestern parts of the area.

Overnight temps will drop in the 30s and 40ws ahead of a cold front. Tuesday will be much colder and windy.

Temps will be in the 50s tomorrow behind the front. Winds will be out of the north at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Temps will remain in the 50as and 60s throughout the week. Dry conditions will continue throughout the week as well.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.