Monday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the mid 80s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, Nov. 23
Meteorologist Samantha Thomas
We start the work week with another day of possible record breaking high temps.
Highs today will warm into the low to mid 80s across the area. Winds will be breezy today out of the southwest at 20-30 mph.
Skies will be mostly sunny. Since we will once again be dry, and with breezy winds we have a red flag warning for the northwestern parts of the area.
Overnight temps will drop in the 30s and 40ws ahead of a cold front. Tuesday will be much colder and windy.
Temps will be in the 50s tomorrow behind the front. Winds will be out of the north at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Temps will remain in the 50as and 60s throughout the week. Dry conditions will continue throughout the week as well.
When an officer's life is on the line, the choice between using deadly or non-deadly force can be a difficult one, but the ultimate goal is for everyone involved to stay alive.
A nursing home has been evacuated due to a gas leak on Georgia Street.
The Moore County Commission has implemented a burn ban that is effective immediately.
Tuesday, Nov. 28 is Giving Tuesday, and NewsChannel 10 is participating in The Panhandle Gives.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the recession which began in 2008 is still affecting tree farms across the U.S. today.
