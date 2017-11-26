"Panhandle Gives" benefits local non-profit groups

Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for the community to give back to those who need it most, just in time for the holidays.

The Amarillo Area Foundation has partnered with First United Bank and United Supermarkets to keep efforts local with a campaign called "Panhandle Gives".

Groups such as the High Plains Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo are among organizations that will be benefiting this Tuesday and throughout the holiday season through monetary donations.

Anyone can write a check or pay cash at the bank to go toward the cause, or you can buy a scan tag at the supermarket to donate to a charity organization of your choice.

Broc Carter with the Amarillo Area Foundation said this campaign is about giving to what really matters.

"We just had Black Friday, and we are gonna have Cyber Monday, and this is really a great way to give and make your community better," said Carter. "You've probably bought gifts for your family or your friends. This is a really great way to make a gift to the community and make the place that you live an even better place."

The First United Bank on Soncy and S.W. 45th Avenue will have a kickoff event for Panhandle Gives this Tuesday morning, followed by a tour of the various non-profits participating.

