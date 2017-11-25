Small Business Saturday draws in support for local shops

Shopping for Black Friday at big franchises can yield big savings, but shopping small can have an even bigger impact on the community.

The shops at Canyon's Square had a creative twist to get people engaged in supporting the local shops this year. A scavenger hunt of questions about the shops were given out to participants and they could find the answers by visiting the different stores.

Ashley Ramos, Co-owner of 79 Salt, said it brings in more business than would normally be seen at the local level.

"That event brings so many people to the square because they want to participate in the scavenger hunt and they want to participate and be able to get the sales that are going on on the square. So it just brings a lot of business to us which we very much enjoy," said Ramos.

While Black Friday attracts customers to bigger stores and shopping malls, Small Business Saturday is for staying local and getting to know the many shop owners in town.

"Black friday is about the big stores and the big sales, but Small Business Saturday means that you can come out locally and support your community," Ramos said. We love having all the people in our store, visiting with them and getting to know them so it's just a really fun event for us.

The Rhinestone Cactus is a newer boutique shop on the square that opened in June.



This is their first time being a part of Small Business Saturday, and they say it's helped them establish a sense of community.

"Small business is sometimes overlooked and so people have the chance to come in and check us out and know who we are and we have a chance to meet the community and just grow as a community, all of us. When they meet us, we meet them and then we just develop relationships," said The Rhinestone Cactus owner Michelle Bellah.

"I think it also helps the community just because we are putting money back into the community, helping it grow," said Karen Lozano, an employee of The Rhinestone Cactus.

Above all else, shop owners hope that their customers walk away from Small Business Saturday knowing that they appreciate them.

"The shop owners, the shop workers, and just how much they love the people that come in their stores and just how much it means to all of us. And just that we love to celebrate the holidays and that we hope they get to be a part of that," said Ramos.

