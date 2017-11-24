"Barrel Chested Bandit" pleads guilty to robbery charges

The man known by the FBI as the "Barrel-Chested Bandit" has pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen bank robberies across the country, including two here in Amarillo.

Earlier this week, Lane waived his right to go in front of a jury, but he has now accepted a guilty plea for the multiple bank robberies he committed last year and earlier this year.

In total Lane stole $74,660 from 11 banks including two here in Amarillo.

He admitted to writing demands on a deposit slip, handing it to the tellers demanding them give him all of the money and to act normal.

FBI spokesperson Lauren Hagee said they were able to arrest Lane with the help of citizen tips.

"In cases like this we really rely on the public and citizens to help us and so we put out his image and asked for public assistance," said Hagee. "We announced a reward of up to $10,000 and the public responded. We're so grateful for those citizens who noticed something weird, who recognized him and called us and gave us that information that allowed the FBI to arrest him."

Lane admitted that in each robbery he used a fake gun and demanded the tellers to give him money without any dye packs.

Lane stole approximately $6,025 from The First Bank Southwest on Georgia Street and $5,188 from the Amarillo National Bank, also on Georgia Street.

The FBI says Lane's strategy in robbing the bank is typical of modern day thieves.

"I would say that that's pretty typical nowadays bank robberies aren't a giant heist like you see on TV," said Hagee. "Often it's just one or maybe a couple of people who are working together and they walk in kind of quietly get the money and walk out. In fact that kind of makes it easier for them to get away if they don't draw attention to themselves."

Lane could be sentenced to a term of imprisonment within the range of 8 to 10 years, and would serve a term of supervised release of 2 to 5 years following his release prison.

