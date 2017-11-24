As the busiest shopping season of the year kicked off this week, Amarillo residents are encouraged to shop local.

The City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce have joined forces to help shopping stay close to home.

"It is a new campaign, but nothing is new about the benefits we receive as a community when we invest in ourselves and take care of our own and shopping locally does that," said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.

Buy the Way: Keep it Local is aimed at making local shopping a state of mind.

The city presented data they called 'leakage' - a figure near $70 million which is being spent online and 'leaked' out of Amarillo.

"A larger portion of our sales tax is going to online shopping and e-commerce," said council member Elaine Hays. "With all of those dollars, we lose the opportunity to keep jobs local, create new jobs and provide more services from the city staff."

The new campaign isn't asking people to ditch e-commerce completely - just to redirect some of their shopping to local businesses.

"We want the local shoppers to know, that the inventory is here, that the service is here, that they can take their goods home -plus there's discounts here," said William Ware, chair of the Amarillo Commerce board. "It might even be cheaper to buy it in Amarillo. Plus all that aside, when you spend your money at a local business it supports our local economy in so many other ways."

If each household redirected $100 annually to local businesses, the sales tax revenue for the city would be over one hundred thousand dollars.

"It can translate into the ability, for example, to hire one additional police officer," said Hays.

#BTWAmarillo is also focused on expanding their digital footprint.

"Hosting some workshops on social media content, and how to do a little more online shopping even here locally," said Hayes. "It's also the beginning the development of an app that would provide a platform that would connect consumers with local retailers in our area."

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.