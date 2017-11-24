Area Christmas light events

The man known by the FBI as the Barrel Chested Bandit has pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen bank robberies across the country, including two here in Amarillo.
If you shop locally this weekend in Canyon, you could earn some prizes.
If you're looking for a way to spend your Friday night, the the Town Square Village is hosting their second annual Lights at Town Square.
A suspect is in police custody following the shooting death of a Texas DPS trooper in Freestone County.
After a beautiful thanksgiving we will see near record high temps across the panhandles today.
