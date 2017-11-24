Area Christmas light events

Lights at Town Square:

If you're looking for a way to spend your Friday night, the the Town Square Village is hosting their second annual Lights at Town Square.

The event is designed to kick off the countdown to Christmas with a ceremonial lighting of their 45 foot Christmas.

The free event will feature pictures with Santa, milk and cookies, and a display of more than 400-thousand lights.

There will also be a holiday gift market and several food trucks.

Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m., and run until 9:00 p.m.

Nights of Lights at Enchanted Acres:

The event opens tonight and features more than 300,000 lights, decorated in holiday fashion.

It costs $10 carload of people, or $20 per passenger van or limo.

Visitors can even enjoy the lights from a horse drawn carriage, though this cost extra.

Tonight is the first night of the bright event which runs through December 30.

