Canyon aims to promote local business through scavenger hunt

If you shop locally this weekend in Canyon, you could earn some prizes.

West Texas A&M's Small Business Development Center is hosting a Shop Small Canyon Scavenger Hunt in honor of small business Saturday.

Local business owners say the scavenger hunt aims to promote small businesses that help grow the local economy.

"Shopping local keeps our tax dollars local," said Happy State Bank President Gary Hinders It's what helps us as cities and communities be able to thrive and do things, and add new things like parks and infrastructure. Without that, we got two options, you don't do that or you raise taxes."

You can take part in the scavenger hunt tomorrow in Canyon from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There will be opportunities to win prizes from local businesses as well as an opportunity to enter into a drawing to win 1-thousand dollars from local sponsors.

Several other area towns will be taking part in Small Business Saturday with businesses in Shamrock and Canadian opening at 8:00 a.m. and in Wheeler at 9:00 a.m.