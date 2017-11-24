Texas DPS officer killed in Thanksgiving shooting; suspect identified

A suspect is in police custody following the shooting death of a Texas DPS trooper in Freestone County.

Police said just before 4:00 p.m. on November 23, officer Damon Allen was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

The suspect, identified as 32 year-old Darbrett Black, apparently fired several shots from a rifle as Allen was returning to his patrol car.

Black had previously been arrested for assault on a public servant, and attempting to take a weapon from an officer.

An investigation is currently on-going to determine exactly what happened.

Allen was a 15 year veteran of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.