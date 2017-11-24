Record Highs Possible

After a beautiful Thanksgiving we will see near record high temps across the Panhandles today.

Temps this morning were in the 30's and 40's and even low 50's with a few high clouds around and light winds.

This afternoon we will see temps warm into the upper 70's and low 80's under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain out of southwest this morning at 5-15 mph before turning out of the north this afternoon at 10-15 mph.

Overnight temps will be in the upper 30's and low 40's. Winds will be breezier overnight with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Another cold front moves through later this afternoon dropping us into the 60's for Saturday.

We end the weekend and start off the work week with temps back into the 70's.

Our next cold front moves thorough Tuesday and that will drop us back to more fall like temps in the 50's.

Light precipitation might be possible Tuesday night as the front passes otherwise dry conditions are still expected through the 7 day forecast.

