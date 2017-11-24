Local family gifts 'love branches' for Christmas

A local family is on a mission to make sure every family in need has a Christmas tree this year.

Debbie Breece and her family have given away 176 Christmas trees to families in need since 2009.

Along with the tree, they always make sure the families have tree skirts, stockings, ornaments and any other Christmas decorations that have been donated to their Love Branches Christmas Project.

Breece started the project after the passing of her uncle. When she was raising her family, she couldn't always afford to buy a Christmas tree. During those tough years, her late uncle would always show up with a tree.

"We just decided that to honor him, we would do this," explained Debbie Breece. "It was a real blessing to us. The kids, they were like 3, 4, and 5, and they didn't care if we had a tree or not -- at least that's what they said. But when he brought that tree in and they saw it, they were really happy."

That happiness is something she wants to share with others, especially families with young children who often light up when she brings them a tree.

"It's that kind of excitement that drives me to do this for them, to make them happy. Because I think everyone should be happy at Christmas time," said Breece. "We all have so much discouragement and disappointment in our lives that we need to be happy at some point."

Breece's two grandsons are her little elves when it comes to organizing donations and delivering them, but she needs some extra help this year. Right now, they only have one 32 inch tree available. Breece hopes more donations will come in so they don't have to turn anyone away.

Her youngest grandson, 10-year-old Treyton Breece, said a Christmas tree is something most people take for granted, but can mean a lot to those who don't have one.

"Most people go their whole lives with having a Christmas tree and Christmas being really happy and cheerful and everyone's Christmas is good," said Treyton, "So most people wouldn't know what it was like to not have a Christmas tree."

"We've been helped in our lifetime and I'm paying it back I guess. I want to pay it back. The more I can give the happier I am with that situation," said Breece.

The Breece family isn't asking for any money, but they are asking for donations of 4 to 6 ft. artificial trees or any other Christmas decorations people have to spare.

If you are in need of a tree or would like to donate one, you call Debbie Breece at (806) 381-4427 or message her on their Love Branches Christmas Project Facebook page.

