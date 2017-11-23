Polk Street Turkey Feast feeding those in need

On the day dedicated to giving thanks, some community leaders are coming together to serve others.

"It's not just for the homeless, or less fortunate, it's for friends, family, anybody looking for somewhere to go on Thanksgiving Day," said Kawanna Dotson, one of the events organizers. " A lot of people eat out at restaurants, they don't have a home cooked meal. So with that being said, our goal is to reach 500 to 1,000 people and bring them here, come here come eat with us."

Not only are they serving those attending but those who are unable to as well.

"In hidden areas, the elderly, you have a lot of homeless people, you have a lot of people who don't have people to eat with or family or friends to be with, and that is heart wrenching if you know these people," said Dotson. "So not only are we feeding people, but we're having food delivered to burn victims, elderly people, people at the rescue mission."

It's also a chance for children to learn the true reason for the season.

"It started out just for the homeless community, but we've reached out to the elderly veterans, and now it's just wide open to the whole city," said Tremaine Brown. "Anybody sitting at home by themselves. or if you want to come out and volunteer and show your children that giving-type attitude and good hearted nature during the holiday season.

Being able to come together and serve the city means mission accomplished for a group of friends with giving hearts.

"We're not an organization, we're just friends. We just came together as friends, we're not an organization that gets federal money to be a non-profit or any of that kind of business," said Brown. "We just came together, and we all have the same kind of giving heart, and it's just amazing to have friends like these that want to do these types of things.

