Small Business Saturday encourages the community to #shoplocal

West Texas A&M's Small Business Development Center is hosting a Shop Small Canyon Scavenger Hunt this weekend in honor of Small Business Saturday.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of Canyon, Texas. They add the vigor to Canyon," said President of Happy State Bank Gary Hinders. "It's a big part of what makes a town like Canyon interesting and a place where you want to live."

The holiday was created to encourage holiday shoppers to remember to shop local.

"Shopping local keeps our tax dollars local. It's what helps us as cities and communities be able to thrive and do things and add new things like parks and infrastructure," said Hinders. "And without that, we've got two options, you don't do that or you raise taxes."

The scavenger hunt will be open this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., so you have plenty of time to visit all of your local spots as well as try some new ones.

"We know our customers when we come in. We know a lot of them by name. And they want to come back because of that relationship we've built with them," said Partner of 79Salt Ashley Ramos. "So being a part of the community is very important to us."

There will be opportunities to win prizes from local businesses, as well as an opportunity to enter into a drawing to win $1,000 in cash cards from local sponsors.

