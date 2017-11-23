Amarillo Brown Bag Runs serving our invisible neighbors

When you think of a brown bag lunch, chances are you're thinking of packing lunch for school or work.

One former member of the military has found a new meaning for them - to help our invisible neighbors.

"The best way to find people would be to get some food and go out to see if I can find them. I made 50 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, a drink and some peanut butter crackers, and I went out and they were gone like that," said Kip Billups, founder of Amarillo Brown Bag Runs.

Kip, who was living on the streets in Los Angeles for 10 years before he moved back to Texas, was inspired to help his fellow man by feeding them more than food.

"It's about making that connection with another human being," said Billups.

"They help people, I've been to 31 states and 16 countries and they help people. I appreciate what they've done for us," said Wilburn 'SGT' Ford, a former Marine sergeant who is now living on the streets. "They give me food, if I need support and I need clothes or something like that - they give me that too."

Amarillo Brown Bag Runs started in August of 2016 with a few volunteers.

More volunteers, as well as local businesses and churches, have become sponsors during the last 16 months.

"99 percent of the time, I'm doing the doughnut run in the morning. Donut Stop and Dunkin Donuts provide those," said Billups. "Food that was probably going to be thrown out anyway, we go out on a lunch run, which is what we're on now and we'll do a Pizza Hut run later this afternoon around 2:00, and if anyone calls with excess food, we'll go and pick that up."

For those who have leftover food, Kip encourages them to donate on all days, not just holidays.

"If you want to feed people, please pick another day, they're hungry all the time," said Billups. "As of Sunday, this last Sunday, we fed 92,545 meals. Our motto is we only feed on the days people are hungry."

To volunteer with Amarillo Brown Bag Runs, visit their Facebook.

