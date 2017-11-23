NewsChannel 10 participating in The Panhandle Gives

Tuesday, Nov. 28 is Giving Tuesday, and NewsChannel 10 is participating in The Panhandle Gives.

The Amarillo Area Foundation, First United Bank and United Supermarkets, along with NewsChannel 10, have teamed up to bring the Giving Tuesday movement to our area called The Panhandle Gives.

Over 40 local nonprofits are signed on to participate, where they will have the opportunity to receive donations made directly to their organization, and also benefit from donations made to The Panhandle Gives general fund.

Donations can be made online here, or you can donate in person at any First United Bank in Amarillo, as well as at the register of any United Supermarkets in Amarillo.

A Giving Tuesday kick-off event will be held at the First United Bank located at 4501 First United Bank Parkway at 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 28.

