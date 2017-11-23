Together We Can Holiday Food Drive 2017

We are proud to partner with the High Plains Food Bank yet again this year for the Together We Can food and fund drive, an annual effort to help feed nearly 10,000 hungry families in the Texas Panhandle during the holidays.

NewsChannel 10’s Walt Howard, Ali Allison, Doppler Dave Oliver and Brent McClure will be live at Market Street United (2530 S. Georgia St.) throughout this week assisting volunteers and visiting with guests.

Our Goal

We want to collect $200,000 and 150,000 pounds of food by Saturday, Dec. 9. It's a large, but necessary, goal. In 206, High Plains Food Bank converted $1 into four meals. In 2017, the new conversion allows $1 to provide five meals.

The High Plains Food Bank serves over 7 million pounds of food to families in all 29 counties of the Texas Panhandle. One out of every four people HPFB serves is a child. This high demand is why NewsChannel 10 joins this cause yearly and sets high expectations that can only be met with your help:

Donate

Drop off canned or boxed goods at any United location throughout the Panhandle. Large barrels will be set up in front of each store and all donations will be given to a family in need.

You can also donate before you even get outside the store! United cashiers can accept a donation of any amount at the checkout line. Your gift will simply be added to your normal grocery bill, and there is no minimum or maximum gift.

Online

Helping feed thousands can be done anywhere. The High Plains Food Bank offers a safe and easy way for donors to make a difference… and a gift of just $1 helps buy five meals. Click here to make a secure donation now.

Food Focus of the Day

Each day, the High Plains Food Bank encourages donors to bring a specific type of meal. These are just a suggestion, of course:

Monday: Canned Tuna, Canned Chicken

Canned Tuna, Canned Chicken Tuesday: Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

Peanut Butter and Jelly Day Wednesday: Rice and Beans

Rice and Beans Thursday: Canned Soups and Veggies

Canned Soups and Veggies Friday: Mac and Cheese, Pasta, Boxed Dinners

NewsChannel 10 is extending an invitation for you to join us this week, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., at Market Street United. Together, we can help fight hunger in the Texas Panhandle.

#TogetherWeCan2017

