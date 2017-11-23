Practicing space heater safety this Winter

As you welcome in the seasons greetings, and the weather starts to get colder, you may be looking for an easy way to heat your home but not raise your electric bill.

While portable space heaters can be a great way to meet that need, they can also pose a great safety hazard.

"Weather starts changing this time of year and it gets really cold, so people don't want to turn on their central system," said Home Depot Electrical Department Supervisor Mike Cruz. "So what they'll do is go with these space heaters."

Portable heating devices are a great way to cut down on the cost of your heating bill, but it can become more costly if an accident occurs.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, every year 25,000 house fires are started due to a portable space heater. 80 percent of those fires result in injury or death.

There are two types of space heaters currently on the market: ceramic and oil-filled.

Ceramic heaters pose less of a danger since there is no hot oil, but instead has a hot coil covered by a guard.

Cruz said most newer devices have a built-in emergency shut off switch in case they were to get knocked over.

"Kids and animals, pets, things like that. They can go running past it and tip it over," said Cruz. "Well the machine will actually shut itself off, so it won't cause a fire. it's a preventative measure."

In the past week, the Amarillo Fire Department says two houses have caught fire due to space heaters.

"They can function well," said Amarillo Fire Captain Larry Davis. "They do present problems. Every year we see fire caused from these. "

Remember, never use an extension cord with portable heaters.

The device also needs to always be plugged directly into an outlet that is 120 volts or more.

"Several things people need to remember: keep anything flammable at least three feet away from those heaters," said Captain Davis. "And most extensions cords or surge protectors are not manufactured to handle those heaters."

If an emergency occurs, call 911.

"If you can disconnect it from the power source, do that," said Captain Davis. "In other words, if it is an electric heater, unplug it as quickly as you can. If it does start a fire, go ahead and call 911 as soon as that happens."

Cruz said to always consider your environment when purchasing a heater.

"Cause I do have two dogs, I would probably go with the bladeless ceramic heaters," said Cruz. "Those are probably going to be what I use because the coils in these are not exposed like some of the other ones you'll find.

Make sure to always pick a space heater that accommodates your needs best and will keep you warm throughout the winter.

