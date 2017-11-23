City and Federal offices closed for Thanksgiving Holiday

The city of Amarillo offices are closed today and tomorrow for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Transit routes will resume on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Also closed today are banks and federal offices including the post office.

Mail will not run today as well.

The DPS offices including the driver license office is closed and will reopen Monday, Nov. 27, at 8:00



