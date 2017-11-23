Thanksgiving Day Weather: Light winds with high temps in the mid 70s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, Nov. 23

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Our warm and dry weather continues throughout our Thanksgiving Day forecast.

Temps this morning were in the 30s and 40s with a few high clouds around and light winds.

This afternoon we will see temps warm into the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Winds will remain light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Overnight temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Temps will continue to warm into Friday with possible record breaking highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another cold front moves through late Friday dropping us into the 60s for Saturday.

We end the weekend and start off the work week with temps back into the 70s.

Our next cold front moves thorough Tuesday and that will drop us back to more fall like temps in the 50s.

