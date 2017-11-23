Better Business Bureau releases their 2017 Holiday Guide

The Better Business Bureau has released their holiday shopping guide.

The BBB reports free shipping, limited-time promotions and ability to buy online and pick up in store were the top three things that convinced shoppers to make a purchase.

The group has also released shopping trends and tips for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday

BBB HOLIDAY GUIDE

BBB wants consumers to shop smart this holiday season. The new BBB Holiday Helper provides tips and interesting trends to help you make the most of your shopping experience.

Did you know that holiday retail sales reached over $658 billion in 2016? The top three things that convinced holiday shoppers to make purchase were:

64%: Free shipping

50%: Limited-time sale or promotion

33%: ability to buy online and pickup in store

BBBs new Holiday Helper has more tips and trends on the holiday shopping season which begins officially with Black Friday. Get the complete list of Holiday Tips & Trends at:

https://www.bbb.org/council/holiday-helper complete with a holiday infographic.

Some General Tips for Smart Shopping:

Research: Check companies out before you buy. Read product reviews and check BBB.org. Public Wi-Fi: Public Wi-Fi is vulnerable to thieves looking to steal your info. Avoid using banking or other apps that access sensitive personal information while on public Wi-Fi. Interest-Based Advertising: As you browse online, you might notice ads personalized to you, sometimes based on your previous web searches. This is called Interest-Based Advertising, which is often signaled by Ad Choices in the corners of ads. If you want to opt out of receiving this type of advertising, download the AppChoices app or visit youradchoices.com/. Look Out for Scams: If you suspect a scam report it to www.bbb.org/scamtracker.

Tips for Black Friday Shopping:

Gift Receipts: Always ask for a gift receipt to make returns or exchanges easy. Warranty Information: Inquire about the store’s return policy before purchasing. Know that product warranties differ from store return policies. Sign-up for email alerts. Many stores release their best Black Friday deals to people who have signed up to receive their emails. Just make sure it’s the real business and not a scammer.

Small Business Saturday Tips:

1. After the crowds and chaos of the Black Friday sales, check out the small, local and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday (SBS), a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for their communities. November 25, 2017. According to the SBS Consumer Insights Survey, approximately 112 million people shopped with small business on SBS in 2016.

Stay local: Check the Small Business Saturday website for a list of shops in your area that are participating. Research: Read product reviews, check BBB.org for Business Profiles.

Cyber Monday – Shop Safe. Do your research and shop securely and don’t count out local stores for online deals.

Parental control: Install software on your kids’ and teens’ computers and mobile devices to limit the websites they can access. Hackers like kids IDs: Since kids and teens usually have good credit, hackers are always on the lookout for their information. Talk to your family about the importance of not giving out personal information in soliciting emails or social media. Looking out for scams: Young people tend to shop based on what their peers or celebrities are wearing or using. Scammers will try to lure them to click on links such as “free Kylie products,” “free concerts,” “free game” and more. If it sounds too good to be true, do not click. HTTP and HTTPS: Before sending any personal and sensitive information, make sure the website has “https://” at the beginning of its web address. The “S” at the end of HTTPS indicates that the website is secure because it is encrypted, which makes it safe to enter credit card or other personal information.



Source: Better Business Bureau



Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.