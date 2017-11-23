Better Business Bureau releases their 2017 Holiday Guide

The Better Business Bureau has released their holiday shopping guide.
The BBB reports free shipping, limited-time promotions and ability to buy online and pick up in store were the top three things that convinced shoppers to make a purchase.
The group has also released shopping trends and tips for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday
BBB HOLIDAY GUIDE
BBB wants consumers to shop smart this holiday season. The new BBB Holiday Helper provides tips and interesting trends to help you make the most of your shopping experience.
Did you know that holiday retail sales reached over $658 billion in 2016? The top three things that convinced holiday shoppers to make purchase were:
BBBs new Holiday Helper has more tips and trends on the holiday shopping season which begins officially with Black Friday. Get the complete list of Holiday Tips & Trends at:
https://www.bbb.org/council/holiday-helper complete with a holiday infographic.
Some General Tips for Smart Shopping:
Tips for Black Friday Shopping:
Small Business Saturday Tips:
1. After the crowds and chaos of the Black Friday sales, check out the small, local and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday (SBS), a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for their communities. November 25, 2017. According to the SBS Consumer Insights Survey, approximately 112 million people shopped with small business on SBS in 2016.
Cyber Monday – Shop Safe. Do your research and shop securely and don’t count out local stores for online deals.
Source: Better Business Bureau
