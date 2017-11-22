Faith City Mission hosts Thanksgiving feast

For many of us, Thanksgiving is a time to be with our families and enjoy good food.

For those who are less fortunate, like the over 300 people at Faith City Mission, today was a day to enjoy a holiday feast.

"The guests have lined up, the chapel is full, they're still around the corner lined up because it's a big day of celebration," said Executive Director at Faith City Jena Taylor. "The turkey is delicious, the dressing and the mashed potatoes and the desserts. It's a big day that we all celebrate together."

The homeless and working poor received more than a hearty plate, thanks to a philanthropic couple in Amarillo.

"They do it every year. They actually go shopping themselves and buy about $20,000 worth of hats and gloves, and thermals, and some toys for the kids," said Taylor. "It's just a tremendous blessing. So that when the coming winter gets here, these guests are safe out on the streets."

Close to 200 volunteers say being a part of something so impactful is the highlight of their holiday season.

"Seeing their smiles and everything, I think that's what's important and especially around this holiday - that's the meaning of it to be thankful," said Jules Daly, a volunteer at Faith City today. "It really helps you to be thankful for the things you have and not take for granted anything."

"I think it's just getting the help and getting to see that these people do care about them and want to do everything that they can to help them out and that they are appreciated, and we are there for them," said Bella Daly, who also volunteered at Faith City today.

For those on the receiving side of today, their eyes lit up with gratitude, especially for one lady who only has the clothes on her back.

"It's going to be nice to have an actual, a thick, nice, warm coat for the winter," said Pamela Oakley, who currently lives at the Salvation Army and was a Faith City guest today.

Like the Native Americans and the Pilgrims, bringing together those from different backgrounds is what the celebration is all about.

"Guests are here, volunteers are here, so when they come together, they get to know each other and understand each other better," said Taylor.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.