Tips you should know before preparing Thanksgiving dinner

As ovens begin to bake and pots start to simmer, there are a few tips everyone should know before preparing this year's Thanksgiving feast.

"A key point is you never want to do unattended cooking, if you're cooking you need to be in there watching the cooking," said Captain David Kouba with the Amarillo Fire Department. "That's the number one contributor to these Thanksgiving fires and cooking fires in general."

Thanksgiving is the peak time of the year for home cooking fires, and frying foods increases the risk.

"First, you want to make sure you have the turkey fryer, the pot you're doing it in on a stable surface. You don't want that big pot of oil spilling over, and that going cause a big problem and could cause a fire," said Kouba. "The next thing is make sure your turkey is fully thawed and dry. You're probably going to want to start right now and make sure that turkey's thawed out and all the way dry before putting it in the fire."

For insurance companies, fire claims are the highest from this month until the end of the year.

"This season really, Thanksgiving to the end of the year, this is where fire claims start. This is the majority of the fire claims that get turned in. Whether it's from Christmas decorations, cooking, frying a turkey, and things like that," said Don Tipps with State Farm. "The percentage of fire claims that are turned in now as compared to the rest of the year, I'd say about 80 percent of them are turned in these two months versus the rest of the year."

To lower the number of fire claims they receive, State Farm advises all of their clients to have a fire extinguisher handy.

"One of the biggest things that we all want to see is have a fire extinguisher that is designed for cooking fires, specifically grease fires," said Tipps. "So many people think that if something does ignite, typically grease because it reaches its flash point, they want to throw water on it and that's the biggest no-no to do."

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.