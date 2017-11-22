Tucumcari officials searching for 3 wanted subjects, offering reward

Tucumcari Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of three people.

Agnes Kristine Husman is wanted out of Quay County for failing to comply with conditions of parole.

She is described as five-foot-six, weighing 230 pounds, and having hazel eyes and brown hair.

James L. Szaloy is wanted out of Quay County for absconder from probation and parole, failing to comply with conditions of probation, a warrant for failing to pay his fines, and a warrant for failing to appear.

He is described as six-foot-two, weighing 220 pounds, and having hazel eyes and brown hair.

Santana Victoria Tramel is wanted out of Quay County for absconder from probation and parole and a warrant for failing to comply with conditions of probation.

She is described as five-foot-three, weighing 135 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair.

Tucumcari Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the location and arrests of these people.

If you have any information on where they may be, call (575) 461-3507.

