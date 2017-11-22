Woman brings holiday blessing to her community

One woman set out a month ago with a goal of feeding the community and bringing a holiday blessing.

"The city has been so good to volunteer the help," said Dumas Resident Kathy Trayler. "To donate food, to donate money to help buy things. It's been such a blessing."



Trayler is finally seeing her dream of feeding the community for Thanksgiving turning into a reality.



"God put this on my heart about a month ago," said Trayler. "And ever since then I've just been going with it. God's directed me to the places to go and the people to talk to, and everyone has been so overwhelming just helping out. It's tremendous how it's working."

Trayler is inviting anyone in the Dumas area to join in for a Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow at the Moore County Community Building. She says she doesn't want anyone to feel left out this year.



"If you're alone and you don't have anything or if you just want the fellowship, come on down," said Trayler. "We're here from 1:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m., we're going to serve."



Volunteers will also be delivering hot meals to those who are shut-in or unable to make it to the dinner. Just provide Trayler with your address and contact information, and someone will stop by with dinner.



"I've got about 40 to 45 volunteers they'll be here helping out," said Trayler. "Drivers that will deliver to the shut-ins and it's awesome."



This will be the first event of its kind in Dumas, but Trayler hopes it isn't the last.

Her goal is to make this dinner a yearly event.



"I want everyone to be blessed and not have to be alone. So they're welcome here," said Trayler. "I don't care who they are, they're welcome to come and enjoy the food."

