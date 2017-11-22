Arrest made in homicide case of Luis Moreno

An arrest has been made in the homicide of a Liberal, Kansas man after his body was found in Sherman County last week, according to the Liberal Police Department.

Today investigators obtained an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Luis Moreno's estranged wife, 42-year-old Nancy Moreno.

She was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in the Seward County Jail for charges of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Her bond is set at $250,000.

Moreno's body was found on November 15, and he had been missing from Liberal, Kansas since November 2.

Officials have not said how Moreno died, but the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators from the Sherman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Rangers, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Seward County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.

