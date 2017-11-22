$39M awarded in lawsuit after 2013 fatal crash

Imagine not knowing where your son, brother, best friend is. He's missing.
As ovens begin to bake and pots start to simmer, there are a few tips everyone should know before preparing this year's Thanksgiving feast.
An El Paso family has been awarded $39 million in damages after a truck crash on I-40 in 2013 resulted in two deaths and multiple injuries.
One woman set out a month ago with a goal of feeding the community and bringing a holiday blessing.
The Better Business Bureau has released their holiday shopping guide. The BBB reports free shipping, limited-time promotions and ability to buy online and pick up in store were the top three things that convinced shoppers to make a purchase.
